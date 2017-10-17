Dawn Enterprises showcases its services

Dawn Enterprises hosted an open house on Tuesday at their facility located at 280 Cedar St. in Blackfoot. This is a private not-for-profit community rehabilitation and development disabilities center that offers employment, housing and community support services to assist individuals in southeast Idaho with mental, physical and social disabilities to achieve independence up to each person's maximum capabilities.

To businesses, it provides business support and solutions.

It has been incorporated since 1974.

Fin Fun suits are manufactured at Dawn Enterprises. The mermaid suits come in little girl sizes to women's sizes. Each month, there is a new color in which the suits are sown.

