Dawn Enterprises showcases its services

Misti Nelson, Programs Administrator at Dawn Enterprises, holds an American Girl doll that models one of the Fin Fun suits. Fin Fun suits are manufactured at Dawn Enterprises for American Girl dolls and Barbie dolls. Misti Nelson, Programs Administrator, holds one of the Fin Fun suits that was made at Dawn Enterprises. Tina Mejia works in the packaging department at Dawn Enterprises. 'I love working here with all these people,' she said. 'It's just great.'
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Dawn Enterprises hosted an open house on Tuesday at their facility located at 280 Cedar St. in Blackfoot. This is a private not-for-profit community rehabilitation and development disabilities center that offers employment, housing and community support services to assist individuals in southeast Idaho with mental, physical and social disabilities to achieve independence up to each person's maximum capabilities.
To businesses, it provides business support and solutions.
It has been incorporated since 1974.
Fin Fun suits are manufactured at Dawn Enterprises. The mermaid suits come in little girl sizes to women's sizes. Each month, there is a new color in which the suits are sown.
