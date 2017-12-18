Day receives seven to 20 year sentence on Monday

Kevin Lee Day, who testified against Melonie Smith during her murder trial, was sentenced on Monday.

Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Day to serve seven to 20 years in the Idaho Department of Correction (IDC). Day must serve a fixed term of seven years in the IDC and an indeterminate term of 13 years. He was fined $3,000; court costs are $245.50 and he must pay $500 to reimburse public defender services.

Day pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement. Both are felonies.

He was given credit for 295 days he has already served.

No request for restitution has yet been filed. The judge will hold a restitution request open for 30 days; if no restitution is filed, the time frame will be closed.

Public defender Manuel Murdoch said, "This case is somewhat a mystery to me. Day has a family and good friends and some friends that are not good. He got wrapped up into drug addiction; his life spun out of control. He doesn't want to stay there. He wants to get over his addiction and get his life back on track."

Murdoch recommended a sentence of five years fixed and a shorter indeterminate sentence.

Deputy prosecutor David Cousin, representing the state, said, "He (Day) has people who support him. He is a high school and college graduate. From 1989 to 2012, he has had opportunities to get help for his drug addition. He did fulfill his obligation to the state, therefore, we recommend a sentence of five years fixed and 20 years indeterminate."

