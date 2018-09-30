The Diamonds sparkle on Saturday night at BPAC

The Diamonds took the stage with a sense of levity, good humor, great harmonies and lots of energy on Saturday evening at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

The audience was encouraged to sing along. Their music brought back lots of memories.

The group performed hits from four decades of rock-and-roll. The show is called "Jukebox Broadway."

Three Elvis Presley hits were sung as well as a medley of Motown pieces. The tenor got a workout on the Motown hits.

Over 50 songs from 15 of Broadway's most popular jukebox musicals including hits from the 1981 production of "Sophisticated Ladies," and a medley from "Footloose."

The group, "The Diamonds," was formed in 1954 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and have been performing ever since. This year's Diamonds' model is made up of:

—baritone Gary Owen from Reno, Nevada, who has been with the group for 44 years;

—bass Jack Donell from Phoenix, Arizona;

—lead singer Christopher Caldwell from Chicago;

—and tenor Adam Mareno from Rochester, N.Y.

The quartet was accompanied by "The Diamond Philharmonic Orchestra" made up of local musicians Gabriel Lowman from Idaho State University on piano and Bryann McDaniel from Rigby on drums. McDaniel is a graduate of Blackfoot High School.

It was a fun evening.

Next up to perform during the 2018-2019 BPAC season is Dave Stamey, "The Charley Russell of Western Music," at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at BPAC.

Stamey has been a cowboy, a mule packer, a dude wrangler, and is now one of the most popular Western entertainers working today.

He has been voted six times Entertainer of the Year, six times Male Performer of the Year, and five times Songwriter of the Year by the Western Music Association. He also received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists.

He has delighted audiences across the U.S. and finds that he prefers this to be stomped by angry horses.

For ticket information, call (208) 317-5508. Packages, individuals and group rates are available.