Did the boy scouts miss your house?

The Boy Scout "Scouting for Food" food drive was last Saturday, October 27. While most of the non-perishable food that was left for the scouts was picked up, some was missed.

"Yes, we missed some," said Rex Moffat. Moffat is the committee chairman for BSA Troop 276. "It happens."

The food that the scouts picked up throughout the BSA Grand Teton Council was given to the region's food banks. In Blackfoot, the food was donated to the Community Food Pantry, which is run by the Community Dinner Table local charity.

Moffat said the food is still welcome. "I would encourage anyone who was accidentally missed in our food drive to drop the food off, at either the BSA office at 205 S. Meridian Street, or at the Community Food Pantry (at 245 W. Sexton Street).

Moffat had some further good neighbor advice to those who food was missed during the pick-up: "If you have a neighbor who for any reason can't deliver their food donation to either of those places, please be a good neighbor and deliver it for them."