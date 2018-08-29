Diggers edge Panthers in volleyball

The game was a highlight, one that is marked on every Lady Panther volleyball player, both past and present and is supposed to be a barometer of where the program is at whatever time of year it might be. That also holds true for basketball, football, baseball, well, you get the picture. Anytime the Snake River athletes meet up with the Sugar-Salem Diggers, it is a big event.

Such was the case on Tuesday night, when the Diggers came calling at the Snake River gym for a volleyball match.

The Diggers are the defending state champions and have dominated the sport of volleyball for some time now. The Panthers have qualified for more state tournaments in a row than you can count and they have some state titles of their own, with the banners handing from the rafters of the gymnasium to prove it.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.