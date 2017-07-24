Dodgers place Kershaw on the Disabled List

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers who have posted the best record in baseball thus far in the 2017 season at 68-31, have just placed star pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list. While the team did not specify how long Kershaw might be on the list, the team did say that it could be anywhere from ten days to four to six weeks, depending on the extent of the injury.

Kershaw, long considered the best pitcher in baseball has a major league best record at 15-2, with an earned run average of 2.04 in over 130 innings of work this season.

The three time Cy Young award winner was seemingly on his way to a possible fourth Cy Young award this season when the injury occurred.

