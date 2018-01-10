Dollar Tree Store Opens Friday

The newest Dollar Tree store will open its doors for business in Blackfoot on Friday, January 12 at 9 a.m. The store is located in Riverside Plaza at 1350 Parkway Dr., between Norco Medical Supply and Bealls.

Dollar Tree, Inc., is a publicly-traded company on the NASDAQ exchange. It runs a national chain of discount stores operating under the Dollar Tree brand which specializes in selling items for a dollar or less. It also owns and operates the Family Dollar chain of discount stores.

Merchandise for sale at Dollar Tree will include housewares, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, food items, health and beauty items, toys, gifts, office supplies, craft supplies, and teaching supplies.