Domestic Violence Awareness Vigils planned in Blackfoot, Shelley and Aberdeen

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. To inform the public about domestic violence and to let the public know there is help available, the Bingham Crisis Center is hosting three Domestic Violence Awareness Vigils in Bingham County.

The vigils will take place in Blackfoot, Shelley and Aberdeen. The times and locations follow:

--at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Jensen’s Grove Shelter located next to the skate park in Blackfoot;

--at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Shelley City Park in Shelley;

--at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Aberdeen City Park in Aberdeen.

“Family violence is a community problem,” Bingham Crisis Center mentor and former Executive Director Dixie Chapman said. “Come join us to become part of the solution.”