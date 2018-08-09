Drink the water!

A review of the county's available water quality reports reveals that Bingham has good drinking water. This is based on the results from seven of the nine public water systems in the county. Two water systems did not share their data.

We obtained the 2017 water quality reports which public water systems must to report to the State of Idaho and to its customers by July 1 of every year. These are called Consumer Confidence Reports (CCR) and are required by federal law.

