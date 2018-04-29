Drug Take Back Day successful

The 15th annual “Take Back Day” sponsored by the Blackfoot Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at Patriot Field took place last Saturday.

People drove up to the area, handed their old drugs to Blackfoot Detective Alan Bollschweiler or Detective Kathy Hall and then drove away—no questions asked.

This free service is offered twice each year.

There are two unused drug collection boxes in Blackfoot. These boxes are located at the Bingham County Courthouse and at Blackfoot City Hall. The courthouse box is located across from the driver’s license office, by the Blackfoot Police Department. The box at City Hall is on the second floor lobby, around the corner of the door to the stairwell.

Pills and patches can be put into these boxes. Liquids, sharps or needles cannot be accepted.

To read the complete story, see it in the Monday, April 30, edition of the Morning News.