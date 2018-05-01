Ducks Unlimited annual dinner on Saturday
The Blackfoot Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its seventh annual dinner on Saturday, May 5, at the Elk Lodge, 123 N. Ash St. in Blackfoot. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
"This is a fundraiser, dinner and banquet," Don Thoen said. "Join us to celebrate wetland conservation. Have a fantastic dinner and win great prizes."
He added, "Ducks Unlimited is a conservation organization with the goal of rehabilitating and conserving wetlands. Eighty-three percent of every dollar goes to this effort."
Buy online at www.ducks.org/idaho. For more information, contact Don Thoen at (208) 589-3733.
