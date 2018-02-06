D&V Storage burglarized in Blackfoot

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Blackfoot Police Department responded to 16 calls from D&V Storage on S. Broadway about burglaries or malicious injury to various storage units.

"Several units were broken into," said Blackfoot/Bingham County Detective Paul Newbold said. "We do not know exactly the time this vandalism took place. It could be from three months ago to the present."

He added, "It's not unusually for someone to check on his or her storage unit to discover something missing. Then he or she alerts other people there to check on their units."

"Items were taken from some units and not taken from other units," the detective said.

The police department would appreciate any information about these burglaries.

"We would really appreciate a call," Newbold said. "Hopefully, we can get information about these cases."