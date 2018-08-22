DYW gives back to school district

Blackfoot's Distinguished Young (DYW) Woman Olivia Arave and First Runner-up Maycie McBride brought school supplies to the Blackfoot School District to be able to "give back" to the community.

The two young ladies spent four hours last Friday and seven hours last Saturday in front of Walmart.

"We handed flyers with suggested items," Arave said. "Some of the suggested items were Clorox wipes and Expo markers. We wanted to collect school items for students in need."

"Some donated supplies; some money," she said. "With the $465 in cash, we purchased some underwear, socks and backpacks."

She estimated people donated money and supplies that totaled between $800 to $1,000.

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, Aug. 23, edition of the Morning News.