Eagle Scout Honors Veterans

Jordan Powell completed his eagle scout board of review on August 9 and will have his court of honor on September 23 at 6 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Stake Center in Idaho Falls.

Powell is the son of Robert Powell and Nancy Lilya Powell of Idaho Falls. His mother grew up in Blackfoot and his grandparents and five of his aunts and uncles still live here. He has a grandmother and an aunt who teach at the Diva School of Dance.

Powell started and finished his eagle scout project at the age of 13. He interviewed 21 veteran as an oral history project to collect and honor their service records.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.