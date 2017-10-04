Eagle Scout hopeful hosts donation event

BLACKFOOT — An organ and tissue donation awareness presentation was held Wednesday night at the Blackfoot Public Library. The event was hosted by Nathan Sargent, 17, as part of his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout project.

Diane Peck, a representative for Intermountain Donor Services, gave the presentation. Peck has been giving presentations for 12 years and first showed a video of MaKayla, a heart transplant recipient. "There are people who are of all ages who need a transplant and there are also people of all ages who can give," Peck said.

Next, an on-screen graphic was displayed, stating that everyday, 20 people die waiting for a transplant, and that every 10 minutes, someone is added to a waiting list. According to www.organdonor.gov, nearly two out of every three people on the waiting list are more than 50 years old.

The longest-living recipient with an original transplant received a kidney and survived an additional 47 years afterwards.

There are eight different organs and tissues that a person can donate: heart, lung, kidney, liver, intestines, pancreas, corneas and tissues (including blood, plasma and bone marrow).

