Eagle Scout project helps kids
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Friday, December 7, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
Boy Scout Jacob Orr of Scout Troop 247, Blackfoot Northwest Stake, delivered 42 "comfort bundles" on Friday to the Blackfoot Fire Department.
In each "comfort bundles," a fleece blanket is wrapped around stuffed animals to be given to children who might be injured or in an accident.
"We were going to make fleece blankets and I decided it would be nice for the kids to have a stuffed animal as well," Orr said. "My favorite stuffed animal is the penguin."
