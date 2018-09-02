Saturday Morning saw the annual visit to Shilling Avenue of the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade. The theme this year was "Happy Together."

Groups and vehicle in the parade began assembling just after 9 a.m. on Rich Street and around the corner on S. Fisher Street in front of Blackfoot High School.

The parade got started just after 10 a.m., as the parade divisions came together on Rich and turned north onto S. Shilling.

Leading the parade was a group of thirty boy scouts forming a color guard from several different troops. Following them were police cars and fire engines with units from counties and cities from Bannock County to as far north as Clark County.

The parade lasted two hours. It was just after the noon hour when the end of the parade made the last turn onto Alice Street.

Read the entire story in the Monday, September 3, 2018 edition of the Morning News