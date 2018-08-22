Educator Extravaganza comes to Blackfoot

The Blackfoot Education Association and Snake River Education Association will host their fourth annual Educator Extravaganza event on Friday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Educators and school administrators for Snake River, Blackfoot and all the neighboring school districts have been invited to attend. Any members of the public interested in local education are also welcome to attend.The speaker portion of the event starts at 8:30 a.m. Blackfoot superintendent Brian Kress and Snake River superintendent David Kerns will start the proceedings. They will be followed by a welcome to the event by the State of Idaho superintendent of public instruction Sherri Ybarra.

The keynote speaker will be educator motivation specialist Dr. Danny Brassell.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.