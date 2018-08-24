Educators get extravagant

By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Friday, August 24, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

The Blackfoot Education Association and Snake River Education Association held their fourth annual Educator Extravaganza event on Friday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Several hundred educators and school administrators for Snake River, Blackfoot and all the neighboring school districts attended.
The event is an occasion for teaching professional to get together, meet and greet, and network—which fit well with the theme of this year's event, which was "making connections."
Early in the program, Snake River school superintendent David Kerns presented an award to the Snake River High School yearbook editor, student Kristen Godfrey, and yearbook advisor, Shayla Martin. The 2017 Snake River High School was designated as one of the top 100 yearbooks in the nation.
