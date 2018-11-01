Election preparations

Close to 100 people attended election judge training in Courtroom number one in the Bingham County Courthouse on Thursday evening. Polls will be open for voting in the General Election from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Bingham County Election Director Danette Miller led the training for election judges on Thursday evening.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Close to 100 people attended training for election judges in Courtroom number one on Thursday evening. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 2. This is the last day for early voting. It takes place in the Election Office of the County Courthouse.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, for the General Election. Winners of federal, state and county races will be determined. Two propositions are on the ballot.
In Blackfoot, there is a bond issue for the swimming pool. In Aberdeen, there is a plant facility levy. Both issues need to receive 66.6 percent to pass.

