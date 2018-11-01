Election preparations

Close to 100 people attended training for election judges in Courtroom number one on Thursday evening. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 2. This is the last day for early voting. It takes place in the Election Office of the County Courthouse.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, for the General Election. Winners of federal, state and county races will be determined. Two propositions are on the ballot.

In Blackfoot, there is a bond issue for the swimming pool. In Aberdeen, there is a plant facility levy. Both issues need to receive 66.6 percent to pass.