Elmers First Annual Motorcycle Show

Elmers Motorsports in downtown Blackfoot held their first ever motorcycle show and rally. The event began at 9 a.m. and ended with a ride at 2 p.m. In between, there were donuts, pizza, lots of mutual admiration of the riders' bikes, and a raffle to raise funds for Sgt. Todd Howell of the Bingham County Sheriff's Office who was injured in the line of duty last week.

Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News.