Expand your world; host an exchange student

Matt Chiu from Taiwan was an exchange student last school year. He lived with the Terry and Bernice Marley in Blackfoot. Host families are being sought for the upcoming school year. The Blackfoot High School tennis team of Claire Anderson and exchange student Steven Huang from Taiwan claimed the Idaho State 4A mixed doubles title last spring. Host families are being sought for the upcoming school year.
LESLIE MIELKE
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Needed—host families for international exchange students.
International Student Exchange (ISE) Area Representative Bernice Marley and her husband, Terry, have hosted an exchange student for five years.
Asked how she got involved with ISA, Marley said, "My daughter and her husband asked if we might be interested. We initially said, 'no,' and then we thought about it. Our first exchange student arrived six months later."
"We were useful again," she said. "Our children are grown and our grandchildren are mostly grown. Everyone wants to feel they are useful and loved."
For more information, contact Bernice Marley at (208) 243-0671 or by email at mbernice314@gmail.com

