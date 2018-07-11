Expand your world; host an exchange student

Needed—host families for international exchange students.

International Student Exchange (ISE) Area Representative Bernice Marley and her husband, Terry, have hosted an exchange student for five years.

Asked how she got involved with ISA, Marley said, "My daughter and her husband asked if we might be interested. We initially said, 'no,' and then we thought about it. Our first exchange student arrived six months later."

"We were useful again," she said. "Our children are grown and our grandchildren are mostly grown. Everyone wants to feel they are useful and loved."

For more information, contact Bernice Marley at (208) 243-0671 or by email at mbernice314@gmail.com