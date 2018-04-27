Explorer scouts at the Fire Department

Lt. Dennis Boyd of the Blackfoot Fire Department (BFD) started up a group of explorer scouts last year to train them in fire fighting and emergency response. There are currently 2 girls and 12 boys active in Explorer Post 4454.

"There are ten who are taking their EMT test this weekend," Boyd said. "Our goal for these scouts is to get them trained with a basic EMT certification and a fire-one certification."

"With those two certifications," Boyd added, "these kids could then take the civil service test and land a firefighting job right out of high school."

The age range for explorers scouts is 15 to 21 years. Anyone interested in joining Post 4454 should call the BFD at (208) 785-8603.

