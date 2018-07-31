Farm field on fire!

A brand new combine caught on fire around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Dean Dreher Farms on the north side of Blackfoot. The burning machine caught the grain being harvested on fire. It took an hour to put the fire out. Afterward, the ruined combine could be seen still giving off a small amount of smoke at 2:30 that afternoon. A combine set around 50 acres of grain on fire on Tuesday afternoon. A pumper truck and two brush trucks from the Blackfoot Fire Department and two brush trucks from the federal Bureau of Land Management combined forces to put the fire out in the space of an hour. The smoke plume from the blaze was visible from Fort Hall to Firth.
Spectators lined the Rose Road from the Porterville Bridge to the Rose Ponds to watch the blaze.
The fire was at Dean Dreher Farms, located at the end of Hansen Road. The field itself was on the east bank of the Snake River directly across from the Rose Ponds.
The fire started around 1 p.m. when a combine driven by farmer Dean Dreher caught on fire. The burning machine set the field on fire in a blaze that took an hour to put out.
