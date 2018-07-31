Farm field on fire!

A burning grain field sent thick trails of black and brown smoke into the air just north of Blackfoot city limits on Tuesday afternoon. The smoke plumes could be seen from Fort Hall to Firth. Spectators lined the Rose Road from the Porterville Bridge to the Rose Ponds to watch the blaze.

The fire was at Dean Dreher Farms, located at the end of Hansen Road. The field itself was on the east bank of the Snake River directly across from the Rose Ponds.

The fire started around 1 p.m. when a combine driven by farmer Dean Dreher caught on fire. The burning machine set the field on fire in a blaze that took an hour to put out.

