The Fifth of July

One of the greatest joys of the Fourth of July is shooting off backyard fireworks. Although it is legal to buy a wide variety of pyrotechnics in Idaho, many of them are illegal to use under both state law and local ordinance. Backyard fireworks unfortunately cause accidents and fires. Despite this, Capt. Dave Krumenacker of the Blackfoot Fire Department was pleased to report there was only one alarm due to fireworks on July 4.

Similarly, the Blackfoot area was also fortunate in terms of fireworks injuries this year. "We only had one injury come into the ER related to fireworks on the Fourth," Matt Look said. Look is the PR director at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Many people throughout the area used city streets, parks and parking lots to shoot fireworks during the afternoon and evening of July 4.The amount of fireworks wrappers littering the streets was abundant enough that the Morning News documented it. Areas especially bad were in the neighborhoods on either side of both E. Walker Street and S. Meridian Street.Blackfoot actually has an extensive fireworks ordinance on the books. When asked why the city ordinance wasn't enforced, Mayor Marc Carroll said: "Be assured that this new mayor has just gotten a quick education on the code requirements on fireworks. This is a matter that will be discussed in the city council meeting on July 17."

"It will take time to educate residents on what the code actually says," Carroll added. "Next year, it's not going to be like the way it has been. Next year, the city will enforce the code."

