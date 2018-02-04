Fine Arts featured at SR concert

The second annual Snake River Alumni concert featured talented musicians and artists, plus a silent auction.

“This is Snake River pride at its finest,” Fine Arts board member Tiniel Williams said. “There is such a variety and wide genre presented.”

Asked how the committee brings in so much talent, she said, “We just ask them; they always say ‘yes.’”

The audience was treated to a piano duet performed by Sharee Jackson Wolfley and Michelle Day Stevenson. Vocalists Trent Clegg, Doug VanOrden, Melissa Fife, Tyrion Brady Evans, Breanna Brady Horan, Nathan Brady and Cooper Brady showcased their talents by singing opera and/or music from musicals.

Trombonist Jacob Andersen demonstrated why a trombone is such fun to hear. Dancer Sierra Ranstrom performed a hip hop dance solo and a lyrical/contemporary dance solo.

“Vocal Bliss,” Snake River’s A Capella women’s group made a guest appearance. The finale number featured piano, drums, bagpipes, an Irish Whistle and viola played by Sharee Jackson Wolfley, Kyle Jackson, Nate Jackson and Kera Butt. They performed: “Fight Song/Amazing Grace” arranged by The Piano Guys.

Artists were not forgotten.

Sculptor Ben Hammond and his artist wife, Kerri (Kauer) Hammond brought several of their art pieces to display in the high school foyer.

