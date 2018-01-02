Fire in church men's room interrupts CDT meal
Greg Eichelberger
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
A small fire broke out in the men's room of the Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church during the weekly free Community Dinner Table supper Tuesday evening. The blaze reportedly began in the paper towel dispenser. The Blackfoot Fire Department was on the scene in a few minutes (after CDT board member Lee Hammett and others put the fire out).The cause of the conflagration is currently under investigation. Details to follow.
