Fire in Fort Hall

Early on Thursday morning, at about 4:36 a.m., Fort Hall Fire was dispatched to Batt Lane for a home fire on the Fort Hall Reservation. When fire units arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in fire. No people were injured and had evacuated the home prior to the arrival.

Fort Hall Fire was assisted by Fort Hall Police, Chubbuck Fire Dept. and Tribal Transportation.

According to Fort Hall Fire Chief, Brian Briggs, “The fire started in a back bedroom and the cause is still under investigation.”

Briggs also stated, “There was one person who drove themselves to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation and was released shortly after.” No other injuries were reported.