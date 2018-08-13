Fire season far from over

While the Grassy Ridge and Sharps fires are no longer grabbing headlines, the 2018 fire season is still far from over.

According to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Saturday's cold front dropped temperatures and moved a lot of the smoke out of southeastern Idaho. Everywhere else in the state, the smoke situation will worsen, especially in the central mountains and in the north.

Despite the break in the smoke and weather, the potential for wildfire remains very high. With the addition of central Idaho on Saturday, most of the state is under stage one fire restrictions, including Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Blaine, Power, Custer, Jefferson, Lemhi, Mindoka, and most of Bannock counties. The eastern Idaho areas were put under stage one restrictions on August 6.

Under stage one restrictions, the following are prohibited on the state and private forestland and rangeland, and on public land, roads, and trails until further notice:

