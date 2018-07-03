Fire truck given to Pipes and Drums

The Castleford Fire Department donated a 1966 American La France firetruck to the Blackfoot Firefighters Drums and Pipes last month.

"We want to do parades with it," Blackfoot firefighter and piper Arnie Christensen said. "If they want, firefighters can request a final ride and the firetruck becomes the hearse. We will be able to use this truck for that service as well."

He added, "We hope to be able to use it for parades more than for funerals."

