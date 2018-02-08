First breakfast with local Idaho legislators

Members of the community met with three Idaho legislators by video connection at the first legislative breakfast of the year. The three legislators were Representatives Julie VanOrden and Neil A. Anderson, and State Senator Steve Bair, all of whom represent the greater Blackfoot area.

The meeting was held at the Homestead restaurant in Blackfoot on Thursday morning. Blackfoot City Mayor Marc Carroll and School District #55 Superintendent Brian Kress were also present in the audience.

The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the breakfasts with the area's representatives in Boise every year. The meeting began with a short presentation by Bair, who reviewed items on the agenda of the Joint Financial Appropriations Committee (JFAC). Bair noted that a reduction in the state income tax rate was in the works. He also pointed out that both state population and revenue have increased. As a result, funding for medicaid and education has risen.

In addition, he said that the 25,000 state employees were in line to receive a pay increase of 3 percent, based on merit.

Bair also mentioned that the state corrections systems is now at capacity, with 8,800 inmates taking up all the beds. With the prisons currently full, some inmates will probably be sent to Colorado.

Local resident Dan Cravens asked Bair about the status of the new bill calling for a constitutional convention. Bair said that the issue raises "passionate debate" every time it comes up in the legislature.

"When it came up last year, the matter was soundly defeated on the senate floor," Bair remarked. He expected that it would suffer the same fate again this year if it made it through committee hearings.

After a discussion on the 0.4575 percent reduction in overall state income tax rate, LaMar Hagar asked Anderson if the state's grocery taxes would also be cut. Anderson replied: "That is a subject for next year — but at that time the grocery tax will be front and center."

Hagar also asked if the tax cuts would affect the state's education budget. Anderson's response was detailed: "I've been a representative for six years and revenue has increased every year — so there is excess money sufficient to fund the tax cut. We anticipate that after we implement the tax cut, we will still be able to fund the increases in the education budget with the (remaining) excess."

VanOrden reviewed the work of the education committee. She discusses the recent public hearing on Idaho's adoption of science education standards. As a result of public input, the performance portions of all but one of the U.S. Department of Education's recommended standards has been approved. She added that the "supportive content" portion of the standards will be available upon request to school districts if they want them.

Hagar had a question on the content of the standards with regards to climate change. In reply, Van Orden said: "The new standards will go forward minus the supportive content. Of the more than 200 standards recommended by the Department of Education, we removed the one on 'Earth and Human Activities' that was on the use of natural resources."

Attendee Bobbie Egbert had questions and concerns for VanOrden on the revision of the state's sex education curriculum. Noting that the bill removed the clause stating that it was the primary responsibility of parents, Egbert wanted to know why the government removed it. "That was something vital and the language was stricken," remarked Egbert. "What was the point of removing parental responsibility? Does removal mean that the state would take it over?"

VanOrden's responded, "There is no state curriculum," VanOrden explained. "The curriculum is set at the district levels. The school districts will work with families and community groups to set their own sex education programs." She also said that there would be no action on the sex education legislation at this time. "There will be some changes and we will rework this bill," she said.

Egbert was also concerned over the language in the original version about teaching students about "healthy relationships." VanOrden explained that the intent was to address the issues revealed by the "MeToo" movement.

Other questions posed during the breakfast covered a wide variety of topics, including:

▪ the legalization of cannabidiol oils derived from marijuana

▪ teacher retention and compensation

▪ ]the master teacher salary premium program

▪ discrepancies in state's education operational budget for funding of educator health coverage

▪ correcting the misallocation of $27 million in the transportation budget.

More than half of the questions were on education issues, posed by five of the twenty-one people in attendance.

Though the meeting was brisk once it started, its start was not exactly smooth due to video connections problems. The video display proved difficult to establish. A one-way picture was soon achieved so that the public could see the legislators, but the legislators could not see the audience.

Also, the speaker on the large video screen on the wall would not pick-up the sound feed. The sound was delivered over the speaker on laptop providing the internet connection. Because of this, the volume remained low for the duration of the breakfast and it was occasionally difficult to hear the legislators over the background noise in the room.

While personnel from the Chamber of Commerce struggled to set-up the connection to Boise, one wit in the audience remarked, "We've had this trouble every year — you should done a dry run." Julie Anne Goodrich, executive director of the Chamber replied: "We did a successful test run just yesterday."

The breakfasts will continue for five more weeks. The next will meet at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Homestead restaurant, 1355 Parkway Drive in Blackfoot.