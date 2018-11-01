The first church built in Blackfoot

Last Tuesday evening saw the first of the cold-weather season's free dinners served by the Community Dinner Table (CDT), a local Blackfoot charity. The home for the CDT's free hot meals is the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church (JLM). Since the CDT was founded 11 years ago, the church has always been the place where the CDT has provided its no-cost dinners.

Standing inside the church, it is easy to see why JLM is home to the CDT Tuesday evening meals. The commercial-grade kitchen easily accommodates the food preparation necessary; and the dining room provides more than enough seating for the 300 meals CDT cooks every week.

The CDT unites multiple faith groups and civic organizations to help those in need in Blackfoot. Therefore, it is perhaps quite appropriate that home kitchen for the charity is the first church building built in the city.Though the building has been remodeled several times over the last 133 years, the church on the corner of S. University and E. Bridge is the still the same building and the first church built in the city. The patrons and volunteers of the CDT come together every Tuesday evening in one of the most historic buildings in Blackfoot.

