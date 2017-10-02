First degree murder trial begins in Blackfoot

The murder trial of Melonie Dawn Smith, 49, from Pingree started on Monday morning in the courtroom of Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson in the Bingham County Courthouse.

Smith is charged with first degree murder and destruction of evidence.

One hundred jurors were called for this trial. The 14 jurors, including two alternates, were impaneled about 3:15 p.m. The jury is made up of five men and nine women.

In their opening statements, Bingham County Prosector Cleve Colson and defense attorney R. James Archibald outlined the cases they will present to the jurors.

