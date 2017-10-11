First responders honored

Local first responders were thanked and honored at the Blackfoot Chamber luncheon on Wednesday at Premier Technology. Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis opened the ceremony, praising the job they do for the community.

"I am so pleased that we honor first responders in this community," he said. "And we don't wait for a tragedy to happen before we honor them. What you guys do is amazing to me. Thank you for your service."

