Firth councilman dies

Firth City Councilman Mike Rogers died of natural causes on Sunday, July 22. He was 53.

He worked at Anthony Auto Parts in Firth and was also volunteer fireman with the Firth Fire Department.

"We have heavy hearts," his friend, Bruce Anthony, said. "He not only worked at the shop (Anthony Auto Parts in Firth) but he became a member of our family. It was a shock to us." Rogers is survived by his two daughters, Caitlyn Rogers and Christyna Rogers of San Diego, California, his mother, Edith Rogers of Firth, and sisters, Catleen Simmons of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Susan (Jeff) Lumpkins of Firth.

Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 27, at the Kimball Ward Chapel, 744 N. 600 E. in Firth. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:30-10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Firth Cemetery with military rites performed by David B. Bleak Post 93 and the Navy Honor Guard.

To read the full story, see it in the Tuesday, July 24, edition of the Morning News.