Firth falls to West Jefferson in overtime

Back on December 22, Firth went into the gymnasium at West Jefferson in Terreton and spoiled the Panthers hopes of an undefeated season, coming from behind to beat the Panthers 50-46. That ended the Panthers winning streak at 13 games and sent the Panthers into a bit of a tailspin, as they would drop two more games, both of them conference match ups as Ririe and North Fremont both handed the Panthers losses.

West Jefferson came to Firth on Thursday night, not only with a measure of revenge on their minds, but to prove that they could still be a factor in the Nuclear Conference race. They accomplished that with an overtime victory against the Cougars of Firth by a final of 43-37.

