Firth High School honors veterans

The Firth High School Veterans' Assembly has grown each year. This year, 162 veterans, plus their families, students from both the middle school and high school, community and orchestra members attended the assembly on Thursday in Firth.

FHS students formed an avenue of honor to escort the veterans from the front door of the school to a chair in the gymnasium.

Hundreds attended the assembly.

Patriot music was performed and sung; veterans from across Southeastern Idaho were recognized.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Moser, Firth High School class of 2003, was the featured speaker.

"I have stood at the door, ready to parachute out and I am more nervous speaking to you than I was of jumping out of a plane. The parachuting jump motto is: 'If at first you don't succeed, perhaps parachuting is not for you.'"

