Firth High School honors veterans

A young boy sits in the U.S. Army jeep that was parked in front of Firth High School for the Veterans' Assembly on Thursday. Flags also greeted people as they arrived at the assembly to honor veterans. Bill Lani Wong performed 'God Bless the USA' during the Veterans' Assembly at Firth High School on Thursday. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Moser of 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group, was the featured speaker at the Firth High School Veterans' Assembly on Thursday. The honor guard from the 1-148th Field Artillery presented the colors to begin the Veterans' Assembly at Firth High School on Thursday. The Firth High School choir performed during the Veterans' Assembly in Firth on Thursday. One hundred veterans received plaques from Firth High School students to honor them in their service. The Veterans' Assembly at FHS took place on Thursday.
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
Thursday, November 8, 2018
Firth, ID

The Firth High School Veterans' Assembly has grown each year. This year, 162 veterans, plus their families, students from both the middle school and high school, community and orchestra members attended the assembly on Thursday in Firth.
FHS students formed an avenue of honor to escort the veterans from the front door of the school to a chair in the gymnasium.
Hundreds attended the assembly.
Patriot music was performed and sung; veterans from across Southeastern Idaho were recognized.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Moser, Firth High School class of 2003, was the featured speaker.
"I have stood at the door, ready to parachute out and I am more nervous speaking to you than I was of jumping out of a plane. The parachuting jump motto is: 'If at first you don't succeed, perhaps parachuting is not for you.'"
