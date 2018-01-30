Firth Lady Cougars advance in district tournament

Just three days after the Firth Lady Cougars dispatched of the North Fremont Lady Huskies, the two teams were back at it in the opening round of the District 6 2A tournament, thanks to a coin flip the Cougars lost to West Jefferson. The two teams are certainly familiar with each other as they went toe to toe on Friday night in what was a very close game for three quarters, before the Cougars would draw clear in the final stanza.

On Monday night, the game was not as close early as the Cougars played shut down defense early, holding the Huskies to only nine points in the first half, on their way to a 45-33 win and the chance to advance into the second round and nemesis West Jefferson in a quick turnaround as the teams face off on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

