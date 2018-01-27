Firth Lady Cougars honor seniors with win over North Fremont

The Firth Lady Cougars invited the North Fremont Huskies to town for the annual 'senior night' where the school honors the seniors on the basketball squad for all of the hours spent in practice, travel and playing games for the high school. The highly ranked Lady Cougars were in the midst of a battle for the number two seed in the upcoming district tournament behind top seed Ririe. There were three teams battling for that spot and they included North Fremont and West Jefferson in addition to the Cougars.

The Cougars would take the game to heart, but it turned out to be a barn burner of an affair, as the scrappy Huskies did not give an inch and in fact, held the halftime lead at 23-21. The Cougars would rally hard and fast in the second half and eventually pulled away late for a 64-47 win.

