Firth preps for district track meet

At this time of year, track and field teams all over Southeastern Idaho are prepping for District Track and Field Meets that will be held this week, with the all important spots at the State Meets to be held next week. At Firth High School, things are no different, except that they got to host their own invitational and it turned into a preview of the District meet as the team results could very well be duplicated in less than a week's time.

The final team standings look very much like the Nuclear Conference meet could look come Thursday, as Salmon, Firth, North Fremont and West Jefferson occupied four of the top six team position on the boy's side of things and West Jefferson, Firth, Salmon and Ririe held the top four positions on the girl's side.

For the boys, Salmon was first with 139 points, Firth third with 78.5 point and North Fremont and West Jefferson were fifth and sixth. For the girls, it was West Jefferson with 107 points, Firth with 104.5 points, Salmon with 102 points and Ririe with 72.5 points.

