Firth presents supplemental levy

Firth trustees are asking citizens in the Firth School District approve a $300,000 levy for facility/maintenance repairs and upgrades as well as curriculum upgrades and support in the Firth School District. For this supplemental levy, voters are asked to approve $300,000 each year for two years.

The election for the supplemental levy is on Tuesday, March 13. Voters should go to their regular polling place. Early voting on this issue is from Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 9, in the election office at the Bingham County Courthouse, 501 N. Maple, Blackfoot.

The money would be used in school year 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Superintendent Sid Tubbs explained where this supplemental levy would be used.

All sums are estimated. In the first year:

—Middle School roof would be replaced—$228,800

—High School roof—$62,000

—curriculum materials—$10,000

"The Middle School building is 25 years old; the roof needs to be replaced," Tubbs said. "The estimate for a metal roof for this building was $700,000; the building has had shingles for the past 25 years so we decided to go with shingles."

He explained, "For curriculum, money would be funneled into the music and math programs in the first year."

Read the entire article in the Feb. 10 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News