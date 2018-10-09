Firth school personnel enjoy breakfast

Once each year, members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Firth provide a breakfast for the Firth School District personnel—teachers, administrators and staff. On Tuesday, those preparing and serving breakfast were Marlene Rogers, Pete Rogers, Holly Johnson, Ruthie Brower, Delores Johnson, Gini Rogers and Sheryl High.

"Teachers need a big thank you," Holly Johnson said. "It's a good way to stay connected with the school."

One teacher said, "I look forward to this each year."