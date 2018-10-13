Firth sends off nine seniors in loss against North Fremont

Firth and North Fremont were tied at the top of the Nuclear Conference standings, both with a 2-0 record. North Fremont, however had an impressive 6-1 record and was ranked in the top five of the state's 2A teams after a win over the Aberdeen Tigers several weeks ago. The two teams waged battle on Firth's senior night. See how things went for the nine seniors on Firth's team by reading all about the action in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.