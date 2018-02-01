Firth stays tied for conference lead

The Firth Cougars entered Wednesday night's game with West Jefferson with first place in the always difficult Nuclear Conference on the line. With three teams bunched at the top of the standings, each with one loss, the Cougars needed a win to keep pace with the other teams.

What they got was a solid performance from starting post player Grayson Nelson and great play from their bench as they rolled to a 44-32 win over the Panthers.

They were even able to celebrate senior night with the win.

