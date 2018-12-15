Firth takes over in fourth quarter

The Firth High School Cougar boys' basketball team came to life in the fourth quarter in their battle against the Teton Redskins on Friday night. At the end of the third quarter, the Cougars were down 30 to 45. By the final buzzer, the Cougars were on top with a score of 56 to 51.

The Firth team scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to the 6 points made by the Teton team.

"We really pressed them," Firth Coach Art Polson said. "The kids played really hard. In the fourth quarter, we made eight out of 11 free throws. The guys caused a lot of turnovers in the fourth quarter."

