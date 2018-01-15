Firth trustees to ask voters to approve supplemental levy

Firth School District trustees voted to seek approval of a two-year supplemental levy which will total $300,000 each year for two years.

Superintendent Sid Tubbs said, "The levy would be used for maintenance in the school district. In the first year (2018-19), the money would be used to put new roofs on the middle school and high school and to help the music program in the middle school and high school with new instruments and up-to date music."

He continued, "During year two, $10,000 will be set aside for the music program; asphalt would be repaired in the parking lots, playground area at the elementary and where the buses are parked. A new shop would be built at the high school. Windows and walls for all three schools would be repaired as well as landscaping be done on the berm at the middle school.

The supplemental levy election will take place on Tuesday, March 13, in voter's regular polling places. To pass, this levy requires a simple majority plus one.

