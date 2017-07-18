Firth trustees take oath of office

Firth School Board school board members met last Friday for their July meeting.

Trustees Casey Park, Emily Freeman and Katie Taylor took their oath of office.

Upcoming dates for the Firth School District are:

—Registration for all students if from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

—School board meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Firth Middle School library.

—First day of school for 1-12 graders is Monday, Aug. 14.

—Kindergartners begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

—There will be no school on Monday, Aug. 21, eclipse day.

