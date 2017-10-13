Firth wins on senior night, takes conference title

FIRTH - The only thing standing between the Firth Lady Cougars and an undefeated conference schedule was a home match against the North Fremont Lady Huskies. The Cougars had dispatched the Huskies a couple of weeks ago in straight sets, but this was senior night and the whole night was devoted to honoring the four young ladies who had meant so much to the volleyball program at Firth High School.

These seniors were coming off a championship a year ago in the Nuclear Conference and they wanted another one to hang their laurels on. No matter what the Huskies had planned, the Cougars were going to settle for nothing less.

When the dust settled in the Firth gym, the Cougars had gotten their end of the job done. They swept the Huskies in three straight games for the second time this season, this time by scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-17 to complete the regular season conference schedule at 8-0 and move their seasonal record to 17-5 and with it, earned the top seed in the district tournament which will begin on the Cougars home floor on Tuesday with a return engagement expected with these same North Fremont Huskies.

