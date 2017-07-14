Firth's Colton Clemens set for Nationals

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - It has been nearly a month since the Idaho High School Rodeo wrapped up at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. It was during the seven day run of the rodeo that the Colton Clemens was etched into the history of the Rodeo as the All-Around Cowboy for 2017. To say that Clemens made it look easy would undermine the achievement as Clemens won the Bareback Riding event and finished second in the Steer Wrestling event on his way into the record books.

While on paper, the Bareback event wasn't decided until after Clemens rode the eight seconds to claim the top score of the short go-round, the event was for all intents and purposes, finalized a long time before the buzzer sounded.

You see, Clemens hasn't been bucked off all season long. The consecutive riding streak now standing at 16 and counting. It all started back during the the first rodeo of the District 4 series in Pocatello and Clemens was four for four during that series of performances which put him at the top of the standings as the circuit headed to American Falls for their two week, four performance run.

