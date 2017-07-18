Five or six requests approved by County P&Z

Bingham County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commissioners approved five of the six requests that came before them in July.

The request that was denied was presented by Dennis Christensen. He had requested a conditional use permit for family reunion park/campground area with mud races and rock crawling activities. The property is zoned agriculture on approximately 11.26 acres at 1067 E. 1300 N.

In his presentation, Christensen showed a video in hopes of quelling the concerns about the level of noise in his proposed rock crawling park.

